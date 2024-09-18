China Man Ordered To Pay Rs 12 Lakh After His Dog Triggers Pregnant Woman's Miscarriage

The woman, surnamed Yan, had undergone multiple IVF surgeries over three years to conceive.

A Shanghai court has ordered a dog owner to pay 90,000 yuan (Rs 10,64,011) in compensation to a pregnant woman who suffered a miscarriage after his unleashed golden retriever startled her. The woman, surnamed Yan, had undergone multiple IVF surgeries over three years to conceive. According to the South China Morning Post, the incident happened when Yan, 41, was walking through her residential community to collect a package. The dog suddenly bolted out of a building, causing Yan to step back and injure her back. She immediately felt discomfort in her waist and lower abdomen.

Later that day, Yan visited the hospital and was kept overnight. The next morning, doctors couldn't detect a fetal heartbeat.

''I've been pregnant for nearly four months. After the dog frightened me, I felt pain in my belly. I went to the hospital, but sadly my baby could not be saved. It's really hard for me to have this baby. I've had IVF treatment for three years. Now I have miscarried. I am heartbroken,” she said.

She filed a lawsuit against the dog's owner, Li, who acknowledged his dog was unleashed but claimed it was an assistance animal and wouldn't harm anyone. He also suggested she should have been more cautious given her pregnancy's high-risk nature due to IVF.

However, the court ruled in Yan's favour, citing China's Animal Epidemic Prevention Law, which requires dogs to be leashed in public areas. The court determined that Yan's miscarriage resulted from being frightened by Li's unleashed dog.

The case has sparked a heated online debate, with 110 million views on Weibo. Many internet users expressed sympathy for the woman, while others debated about the issue of dogs not being leashed in public spaces.

One user said, ''It astounded me that this pet owner remained indifferent when seeing his dog jump on a pregnant woman.'' Another commented, ''Poor woman. It will be difficult for her to get pregnant again.''