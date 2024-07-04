China Man, 65, Hits Woman For Not Giving Him Seat In Metro, Detained

The incident took place on Beijing Subway Line 10.

A 65-year-old man from China was detained following a heated argument with a young woman on a metro. The man had asked the woman to give up her seat so that he could sit. When she refused, he then screamed at her and hit her with his cane, as per the Beijing Police.

According to a report in the Global Times, the unsettling episode took place on Beijing Subway Line 10. In the now-viral video on social media, the elderly man is seen asking a young woman to give up her seat for him. She refused and said that she would offer her seat to someone else. He then swept his cane between her legs and hit her with his hands, further escalating the situation.

The man said in the clip, "Call the police, we'll go to the police station, and you can say I'm harassing you." The video footage also documents the efforts of subway security to resolve the conflict.

Since being shared, the video has amassed several reactions likes on the microblogging platform.

"Embarrassing. That guy is a clown," said a user.

Another wrote, "Not typical in China. My wife and I (late-70s Americans) visited my daughter in China for a month. On boarding a public transit bus for the 3 hour ride back from the Great Wall to Beijing we had more than a few people get up from their seats and insist we sit while they stood for the entire 3 hours. I kept insisting they take a break and sit for a while but they would not hear of it."

"That old man needs to chillax," stated a third person.