China Launches First Drone Carrier With Artificial Intelligence: Report

China has launched a drone carrier with a one-of-a-kind artificial intelligence system on Wednesday which includes dozens of autonomous drones, ships, and submersibles for marine research and observation, according to The South China Morning Post.

The drone carrier which is capable of operating on its own, the 88-meter-long, 14-meter-wide, and 6-meter-deep vessel can be controlled remotely or navigate autonomously in open water, as well as build a network to observe targets and contribute to maritime security, the SCMP further said.

According to the state-run Science and Technology Daily, the automated ship, which can be operated remotely and navigate autonomously in wide ocean, will be a powerful tool for the nation to conduct maritime scientific research and observation.

This vessel has been named as ‘Zhu Hai Yun'. It has a speed of 18 knots and can carry dozens of drone aircraft and unmanned water craft. The Intelligent Mobile Ocean Stereo Observing System (IMOSOS), built by the Southern Marine Science and Engineering Guangdong Laboratory (Zhuhai), also known as the "Southern Ocean Laboratory" of Sun Yat-sen University.

According to a statement by, CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipping Co, that built the vessel, the carrier's swarm of autonomous drones, ships, and submersibles can be deployed in a designated sea area and conduct "three-dimensional dynamic observations."

The vessel is expected to increase the effectiveness and level of ocean observation and also assisting in the development of better marine scientific and technological talent and improving innovation, the company further said.