China Landlord Tries To Evict Cancer-Stricken Tenant Over Property Value Concerns

A Beijing landlord's decision to evict a cancer-stricken tenant has sparked outrage on social media. Wang, who rented the apartment for its proximity to hospital care, was told to leave due to concerns that her death would decrease the property's value, South China Morning Post reported. The landlord, Zhang, explained that he had rented out the flat below market value, charging 5,500 yuan (around US$770) per month, as he was in the process of trying to sell the property.

As per their lease agreement, Wang and her husband facilitated property viewings for potential buyers, with their contract set to expire in mid-November. However, on September 4, Zhang abruptly posted a notice demanding their eviction within a week.

Zhang claimed his decision was prompted by noticing Wang's baldness during a viewing, leading him to inquire about her health. Upon learning of her terminal cancer diagnosis, Zhang cited concerns that her death on the property would stigmatise it as a "haunted house," potentially decreasing its value by 500,000 to one million yuan (US$70,000 to US$140,000).

He then requested the couple sign an agreement to compensate him for any resulting market value decrease. However, Wang and her husband refused, insisting they wouldn't vacate without compensation for terminating the lease, a request that Zhang declined. As of now, the dispute remains unresolved, with Zhang and the couple holding fast to their respective positions.

The landlord's insensitive act has left people on social media outraged, with many condemning his prioritisation of property value over human life. One user wrote, ''It is too much for the landlord to behave like this. He is inhumane.''

However, some also empathised with the landlord. Another user reasoned, ''I understand the landlord's frustration. Selling a property plagued by issues is challenging, but he should provide compensation for breaching the leasing contract.''