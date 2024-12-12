China Influencer Pokes Woman In Miniskirt With A Stick For Stunt, Detained For 10 Days

A Chinese influencer with 46 million followers, identified as Meng or Qi Tiandao, was detained for 10 days after harassing a woman during a live-stream. The incident, which took place in Sanya, involved Meng poking a woman's buttocks with a bamboo stick. The woman, later revealed to be hired for the stunt, was part of an act intended to boost online engagement. However, the police condemned the act for its negative societal impact.

The incident happened during a live-streaming session staged in Sanya at the end of November. In the stream, Meng showed a woman wearing a short skirt who was buying milk tea on the street. Meng then picked up a short bamboo stick, squatted down, and discreetly approached the woman. He used the stick to poke her backside, causing her visible distress. The woman turned to Meng and asked, "Why did you touch my bottom?" Meng responded with a cheeky comment, saying, "I'd like to remind you that half of your buttocks are revealed." The woman's response was not captured.

The scene was broadcast live to his followers. However, it was later revealed that the woman had been hired by Meng to pose as a passerby, according to the police.

After receiving numerous complaints from internet users, Kuaishou suspended Meng's account for 15 days, citing a violation of the platform's rules. Meanwhile, local police have stated that the case is still under investigation. The consequences, if any, for the woman involved in the incident remain unclear.

Meng, previously jailed for fraud, is known for provocative and controversial content to attract viewers. The 28-year-old, better known by his online alias Qi Tiandao on the short video platform Kuaishou, boasts an impressive 46 million followers. He is famous for his humorous live-streaming content, often filmed in outdoor locations across mainland China.

He has a history of legal issues, having served a three-year prison sentence for fraud in 2019. Following his release, he began a career as a blogger, but his content frequently included vulgar and harassing behaviour towards women.

Reacting to the stunt, one user wrote, "I wonder who his followers are. What kind of people are they?" Another commented, "The popularity of this individual, who primarily produces sleazy content, indicates a decline in society's moral standards."