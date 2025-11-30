China Hotel Guest Dies After Staff Delays Heart Medicine

A hotel guest in central China died after hotel staff held on to his medicine for five hours without delivering it, raising questions about the hotel's responsibility. The 51-year-old man, surnamed Hu, was found dead in his room at the Yeste Hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, on November 20, reported South China Morning Post.

Hu had decided to stay at the hotel the previous night after his friend Han Shun brought him from a distant district after work. The next morning, Hu called Han, saying he was feeling unwell and requested that he pick up his medication from another friend's house. Han arrived at the hotel with the medication at approximately 9:40 am, 30 minutes after the request.

Han asked the front desk staff to deliver the medication to Hu's room. Han only knew Hu's first name and nickname, but not the full details. The staff reportedly refused to deliver the medication, saying it was not their responsibility, even when asked for the room number. Han called Hu several times, but he did not answer. Han left the hotel, leaving a message due to other urgent matters.

Five hours later, when Hu was supposed to check out, a hotel cleaner went to his room and found him dead. Surveillance footage later showed that the front desk staff had the medication with them the entire time. According to a photo shared by Hu's family, the medication was for the treatment of high blood pressure and angina. The family blamed the hotel, saying that the staff failed to check on the guest's condition, even though they knew Hu needed the medication and were unable to reach him.

Hotel staff said Han had not informed them about Hu's illness and, out of respect for the guest's privacy, did not open the bag. Han also said Hu had not informed them about his illness or the medication.

The incident sparked debate online. Some believe the hotel should have called the guest or checked on him when he did not answer the phone. Others say Han was more responsible for not providing the guest's full name, room number, or the severity of the condition.