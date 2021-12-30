China Hits Out At 'Irresponsible' Criticism Of Hong Kong Media Arrests

Beijing on Thursday hit out at "irresponsible" criticism of the arrests of seven Hong Kong journalists after the US, Canada, and the EU condemned the raid on their office and China's wide-ranging crackdown on press freedom in the semi-autonomous city.

"Some external forces, under the guise of media freedom, have been making irresponsible remarks about law enforcement in Hong Kong," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing, adding that it "wholly confuses right and wrong, and misleads public opinion."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)