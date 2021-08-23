China Hints At Giving Financial Aid To Afghanistan Amid Global Pushback

Afghan crisis: China said US cannot leave the mess without doing anything. (File)

China on Monday hinted at stepping up financial assistance to the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, saying it will play a "positive role" in helping the war-ravaged country amid global pushback to stop funding to Kabul until the terrorist group modified its hardline religious policies.

In his media briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin hit out at the US saying it is "main perpetrator" for the Afghan crisis.

Asked for his reaction to comments by Afghanistan's exiled central bank chief stating that Taliban may go to China and Pakistan to replace the US for financial assistance, Wang said, "I want to stress that the US is the main perpetrator and biggest external factor for the Afghan issue. It cannot leave the mess without doing anything."

"We hope the US will match its words with deeds and shoulder its responsibility to honour its own commitments in humanitarian assistance and reconstruction," he said.

Wang said, "China always adopts a friendly policy towards entire Afghan people" and provided substantial assistance to socio- economic development to Afghanistan.

"We hope there will be an early end to the chaos and wars in the country, it can resume financial order at an early date. China will also play a positive role in helping the country in self capacity building, peace, reconstruction and improvement of peoples' livelihoods," he said.

About Taliban's statement that it will soon announce a political framework for Afghanistan, Wang said, "We noted these report".

"China's position on the Afghan issue is consistent and clear cut. We hope Afghanistan can form an inclusive open broad-based government which adopts a foreign and domestic policy that is prudent and moderate so as to echo and meet the aspiration and shared will of the international community and its own people,” he said.

Asked about security of Chinese nationals in Afghanistan amid efforts by many countries to evacuate their nationals, Wang said China is closely following the security of the Chinese institutions and personnel in Afghanistan.

"Now our Embassy there is operating normally. Most Chinese nationals in Afghanistan have returned to China beforehand with the arrangement made by our embassy," he said.