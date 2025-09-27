China Has It, Russia Building It, India Working On It: The Small Nuclear Reactor Race

As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) revolutionise industries, the demand for reliable, clean, and scalable power is surging. Enter Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) - compact, factory-built nuclear power units that are fast becoming the darling of the global energy sector.

From powering remote islands to fuelling data centres, SMRs - which usually generate less than 300 megawatts of electricity - are being hailed as the next big thing in atomic energy. And India is not just watching from the sidelines, it is building its own: the Bharat Small Modular Reactor. Today, small modular reactors are the world's envy and only China's pride.



In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Dr Alexander Volgin, Director of Projects (South Asia Region) at Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, spoke about the promise of SMRs and Russia's openness to collaborate with India on this transformative technology.



"When we speak about SMRs, we are speaking about small modular reactors. 'Small' means they take less space than conventional nuclear power plants, and 'modular' means they are factory-assembled and can be transported as a single piece," explained Dr Volgin.



Compact, Captive And Customisable



Unlike sprawling nuclear installations like Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu, Russian SMRs can fit into just 15-17 hectares. "It embeds pumps, steam generators, and nuclear fuel in one unit. It's a steam-producing unit that feeds a separate turbine island," said Dr Volgin.



Each Russian SMR can deliver 55 megawatts of electricity and up to 200 megawatts of thermal energy. The uranium fuel is enriched up to 20%, higher than conventional pressurised water reactors, but still within safe limits.



"This reactor is really small. The reactor itself can be transported by train. It is ideal for remote areas, islands, or places where diesel is currently used," he added.



Global Race: China Leads, India Accelerates



Russia is already constructing a land-based SMR in the Yakutia region and has signed a deal to supply six units to Uzbekistan. China, meanwhile, has commissioned a 100 MW land-based SMR as a test unit.



"It's a big push now," said Dr Volgin. "Most countries are developing their own SMRs - France, the US and China. But Russia is a pioneer. We have used small reactors on icebreakers since the 1950s. The RITM-200 reactor is an evolution of those."

India, too, is stepping up. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a bold target of 100 gigawatt (GW) of nuclear power as part of India's net-zero mission by 2070. The Bharat Small Modular Reactor is being developed indigenously by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, and Russia is keen to be part of the journey.



"We are ready to provide more energy, more reactors - large-scale, small-scale, floating units, even advanced reactors," said Dr Volgin.



India-Russia: From Kudankulam To Bharat SMR?



When asked about the possibility of co-developing India's Bharat SMR, Dr Volgin was unequivocal: "If the Department of Atomic Energy and BARC invite us, for sure we will be pleased to cooperate on it."



Localisation is also on the table. "We are developing our supply chain in India. We are in tight discussions with the government and the Department of Atomic Energy on localisation and SMRs," he confirmed.



With India opening its nuclear sector to private players - like the recent joint venture between NPCIL and NTPC - Rosatom is watching closely.



"It was great news. We feel the power and the wish of Indian private players to produce green energy. We will study all possibilities," said Dr Volgin.



Safe, Proven, And Green



Safety remains a top concern. But with over 400 reactor-years of experience on Russian icebreakers and no accidents, Rosatom is confident about the safety of SMRs.



"These reactors combine passive and active safety systems. They are accident-tolerant and safe by design," he emphasised.



They are also green. "Nuclear energy is sustainable. These reactors can supply energy for five to six years without reloading," he added.



The Future May Be Modular



While SMRs may have a higher per-unit electricity cost than large-scale plants, their lower capital cost, faster deployment, and flexibility make them ideal for powering AI-driven data centres, remote industrial zones, and island communities.



"India is huge. Industries need green energy. There will be a place for all types of reactors - Bharat SMRs, large-scale units and floating reactors," said Dr Volgin.



As India races toward its 100 GW nuclear goal, small reactors made by India's private sector could be the secret weapon.