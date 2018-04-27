China Hails Courage Of North, South Korean Leaders

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-In shook hands over the Military Demarcation Line (PTI)
Beijing, China: China on Friday heaped praised on the leaders of the two Koreas for holding a landmark summit, calling their handshake over the Military Demarcation Line that divides the peninsula a "historic moment".
"We applaud the Korean leaders' historic step and appreciate their political decisions and courage," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)