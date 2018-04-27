China Hails Courage Of North, South Korean Leaders

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying praised the leaders for their historic step, appreciating their political decision and courage.

World | | Updated: April 27, 2018 14:06 IST
Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-In shook hands over the Military Demarcation Line (PTI)

Beijing, China:  China on Friday heaped praised on the leaders of the two Koreas for holding a landmark summit, calling their handshake over the Military Demarcation Line that divides the peninsula a "historic moment".

"We applaud the Korean leaders' historic step and appreciate their political decisions and courage," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing.

