China Hails Courage Of North, South Korean Leaders China's foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying praised the leaders for their historic step, appreciating their political decision and courage.

Share EMAIL PRINT Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-In shook hands over the Military Demarcation Line (PTI) Beijing, China: China on Friday heaped praised on the



"We applaud the Korean leaders' historic step and appreciate their political decisions and courage," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



China on Friday heaped praised on the leaders of the two Koreas for holding a landmark summit , calling their handshake over the Military Demarcation Line that divides the peninsula a "historic moment". "We applaud the Korean leaders' historic step and appreciate their political decisions and courage," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter