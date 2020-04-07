China Faces New Wave Of Coronavirus Infections As Imported Cases Rise

Currently China has banned the entry of foreigners and is permitting only overseas Chinese (File)

China stepped up border control measures on Monday as the number of imported coronavirus cases rose sharply to 951 while the asymptomatic cases also surged, raising fears of a second wave of the COVID-19 infections, mainly from the Chinese returning home from abroad despite drastic containment efforts.

A health official in Beijing warned that the Chinese capital, Beijing, will probably remain under long-term coronavirus epidemic control.

Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC) told the media on Monday that 951 imported cases have been reported till Sunday as China airlifted more of its nationals from different countries currently struggling to cope with Covid-19 spread.

Mr Mi said the pressure brought by imported cases on China continues to increase, especially those from neighbouring countries.

His remarks followed reports of 20 imported infection cases in Suifenhe, a Chinese port city -- with a population of 70,000 bordering China and Russia, on Monday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently China has banned the entry of foreigners and is permitting only overseas Chinese returning home.

The NHC said one new domestic case was reported from Guangdong province, which is a major industrial belt.

On Saturday, five new locally cases were reported raising concerns of the cases resurfacing though in smaller numbers as China resumed production at full steam after over two months.