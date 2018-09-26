China "Doesn't Want Me To Win" Upcoming Elections, Says Donald Trump

"Regrettably we found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election coming up in November against my administration," said Donald Trump

World | | Updated: September 26, 2018 21:03 IST
Donald Trump said he is the first president ever to challenge China on trade (Reuters)

United Nations, United States: 

US President Donald Trump accused China on Wednesday of working against his Republican party in upcoming midterm polls, saying Beijing wanted to see him suffer an electoral blow because of his hard line on trade.

"Regrettably we found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election coming up in November against my administration," Trump said at the United Nations.

"They do not want me or us to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade."



