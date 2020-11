China Congratulates Joe Biden On US Election Win. (FILE)

China congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on Friday nearly a week after he was declared winner of the American election.

"We respect the choice of the American people. We express our congratulations to Mr Biden and Ms Harris," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a press briefing, referring to incoming vice president Kamala Harris.

