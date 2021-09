China slammed the new US alliance with Australia and Britain.

Beijing on Thursday slammed a new US alliance with Australia and Britain, under which Canberra will acquire nuclear submarine technology, as an "extremely irresponsible" threat to regional stability.

The agreement "seriously undermines regional peace and stability and intensifies the arms race", Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing.

