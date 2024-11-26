"No One Will Win Trade War": China As Donald Trump Vows Big Import Tariffs

China warned Tuesday that "no one will win a trade war" after US President-elect Donald Trump vowed to impose sweeping tariffs on goods from China and elsewhere in response to illegal drug trade and immigration.

"China believes that China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature," Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for China's embassy in the United States, said in an email to AFP.

