"No One Will Win Trade War": China As Donald Trump Vows Big Import Tariffs

US President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he intends to impose a 10 percent tariff on goods from China.

Trump is intending to impose 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada.
Beijing:

China warned Tuesday that "no one will win a trade war" after US President-elect Donald Trump vowed to impose sweeping tariffs on goods from China and elsewhere in response to illegal drug trade and immigration.

"China believes that China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature," Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for China's embassy in the United States, said in an email to AFP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

China, United States, Trump Tariff
