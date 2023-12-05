Chilling Footage Shows Hamas Kidnapping Israeli Lawyer During October 7 Attack

Ms Soussana was among the last group of hostages released by Hamas on Thursday

A disturbing video has surfaced on the internet which shows the moment the Hamas group kidnapped a 40-year-old Israeli lawyer Amit Soussana during the surprise attack on October 7. The short footage shows the lawyer fighting against seven Hamas gunmen as they dragged her to Gaza from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Azza.

The footage shows Ms Soussana struggling to escape the group, moments later one of the members of the Hamas group props her over his shoulder to try and get her to be still. She can be seen kicking the members of the Hamas group.

The disturbance eventually topples the man who was lifting her, prompting the rest of the group to pause their progress and form a circle around her. She was then wrapped in a white sheet and taken to the Gaza Strip.

Look at this lioness!



Amit Soussana fought her kidnappers all the way to Gaza.



It took 7 men to take down 1 Israeli woman. 🇮🇱



pic.twitter.com/CeN5M3kQI9 — Yoni Leviatan (@songsofyoni) December 4, 2023

According to the New York Post, Ms Soussana was among the last group of hostages released by Hamas on Thursday. She was freed along with Israeli-French citizen Mia Schem, and around 10 hostages were released that day.

Times of Israel report said that Ms Soussana lived alone in Kibbutz Kfar Azza and was hiding in a safe room before she was kidnapped.

Israel has responded to Hamas's October 7 attack with a massive campaign of air, artillery and naval strikes alongside a ground offensive into Gaza, killing more than 15,500 people, mostly civilians, according to Palestinian officials.

Over the past week, Hamas released 80 Israeli women, children and teenagers as part of a truce agreement in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.