7 Killed In Shooting At 2 Chicago Homes, 'Dangerous' Suspect On The Run

The suspect has been identified as Romeo Nance

At least seven people were killed in a shooting at two Chicago homes in the US, the authorities said on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as Romeo Nance and is currently on the run, the Joliet Police Department said.

The shooting took place at the 2200 block of West Acres Road, the police said.

"Joliet Police Detectives are currently seeking the whereabouts of Romeo Nance, believed to be driving a red Toyota Camry Q730412. This is an active investigation in which we are working with our area law enforcement partners. Nance should be regarded as armed and dangerous," the police added.

The Joliet Police Department also asked anyone with information regarding Nance and this vehicle is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department.