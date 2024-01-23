Who Is Romeo Nance, Main Accused In US Shooting That Killed 7

Nance, is believed to reside in close proximity to the crime scenes.

A manhunt is underway for Romeo Nance, 23, suspected of shooting dead seven people in two separate homes near Chicago in the US state of Illinois.

"A total of seven people were found shot to death in two residences," Chief of Police in Joliet, approximately 50 km from Chicago, said in a press conference.

Nance, is believed to reside in close proximity to the crime scenes. With a history marked by violence, Nance was previously arrested for aggravated discharge of a weapon involving a woman, CBS News reported. Court records indicate that he was out on bond for a 2023 shooting case and still awaited trial at the time of this incident.

At this moment, Detectives and Officers are conducting an active homicide investigation after Officers located multiple deceased individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds in two homes in the 2200 block of West Acres Road. pic.twitter.com/zOTKSjs0RC — Joliet Police Department (@JolietPolice) January 22, 2024

"Nance should be regarded as armed and dangerous," the police said.

According to the cops, Nance is believed to be driving a red Toyota Camry with license plate Q730412. Police also disclosed their investigation into an earlier series of "random" shootings in the area, which claimed one life and left another individual critically wounded.

"I've been a policeman 25 years," Evans said. "This is probably the worst crime scene I've ever been associated with."

The tragedy once again thrusts the issue of gun control in the US into the spotlight.