27 Women Accuse US Man Of Being 'Clingy'. He Sues Them For $75 Million

This private Facebook group, from New York City, is part of a broader network.

A Chicago man is taking legal action against 27 women, seeking $75 million in damages following negative reviews posted on a Facebook page. Alleging a substantial dent in his reputation, 32-year-old Nikko D'Ambrosio claims that defamatory comments flooded the Facebook group the Are We Dating The Same Guy's Chicago edition after his name and photo were shared late last year.

“The defendants broadcast their outrageous, cruel, and malicious lies about the complainant with knowledge that the statements were false or with reckless disregard as whether or not they were true,” the complaint states, according to Fox News. “[Their] wrongful conduct is so outrageous in character and so extreme in degree that it is beyond all possible bounds of decency and is to be regarded as atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”

This private Facebook group, originating from New York City, is part of a broader network where women candidly exchange information about their negative dating experiences in various cities, seeking advice on potential “red flags.”

According to Mr D'Ambrosio's filing, this incident mentioned in the Facebook page happened after he met a woman at a Chicago event last year, leading to consensual sex the same night. Despite a series of what he describes as "unremarkable" dates, Mr D'Ambrosio claims that they were never in an exclusive relationship. He says the woman later went on Facebook and spread lies about him, claiming that he got too clingy too quickly, showed off his money, and "kept talking about how I don't want to see his bad side, especially when he was on business calls."

After her post, many other women commented, sharing similar experiences or mentioning a past warning about his behaviour.

"I went out with him a few times just over a year ago. He told me what I wanted to hear until I slept with him, and then he ghosted... I'd steer clear," commented one woman, as per a screenshot provided in the legal filing.

Another woman wrote, "He's been posted here before. The poster said he sent her a slew of texts calling her names because she didn't want to spend the night with him.”

According to Mr D'Ambrosio, the woman who first posted about him did so with her real name but changed it to anonymous after his lawyers contacted her last month.