ChatGPT, Jawan, Pathan Among Most Read Articles On Wikipedia In 2023

The top 25 most-read Wikipedia articles of 2023 reflect a diverse range of interests.

As 2023 nears its end, many are curious about what interested people the most this year and compelled them to search for it on the Internet. Wikimedia, the organisation behind Wikipedia, has shared the most searched and read articles of 2023, and the list includes several topics from India, showcasing diverse interests. The most-read Wikipedia article in 2023 was about ChatGPT, indicating a significant interest in this advanced language model.



The top 25 most-read Wikipedia articles of 2023 reflect a diverse range of interests and trending topics:

ChatGPT: 49,490,406 pageviews

Deaths in 2023: 42,666,860

2023 Cricket World Cup: 38,171,653

Indian Premier League: 32,012,810

Oppenheimer (film): 28,348,248

Cricket World Cup: 25,961,417

J. Robert Oppenheimer: 25,672,469

Jawan (film): 21,791,126

2023 Indian Premier League: 20,694,974

Pathaan (film): 19,932,509

The Last of Us (TV series): 19,791,789

Taylor Swift: 19,418,385

Barbie (film): 18,051,077

Cristiano Ronaldo: 17,492,537

Lionel Messi: 16,623,630

Premier League: 16,604,669

Matthew Perry: 16,454,666\

United States: 16,240,461

Elon Musk: 14,370,395

Avatar: The Way of Water: 14,303,116

India: 13,850,178

Lisa Marie Presley: 13,764,007

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: 13,392,917

Russian invasion of Ukraine: 12,798,866

Andrew Tate: 12,728,616

This data was from January 1 till November 28.

Two films starring Shahrukh Khan secured spots on Wikipedia's top 10 list this year, reflecting his popularity. Jawan and Pathaan gained considerable attention on November 8 and 9. Around their release dates, these movies collectively amassed an impressive 110.7 million views on the platform.

The Cricket World Cup 2023 and the Indian Premier League ranked among the top five. Impressively, these articles garnered a total of 116.8 million views. Cricket World Cup 2023 saw a remarkable 304 per cent increase in reads compared to the previous 2019 Cricket World Cup, underlining the growing interest in the sport.

This year, English Wikipedia had a massive 8.4 billion views.