In the ever-evolving world of AI chatbots, ChatGPT is arguably the most widely used one globally. Elon Musk recently entered the arena with his own AI chatbot named Grok, aimed at challenging ChatGPT's dominance. Sam Altman, the mind behind ChatGPT, reacted to the development with a playful jab at Musk.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Altman shared a screenshot showcasing ChatGPT's latest feature, allowing users to create their own AI chatbots. Seizing the moment, Altman humorously instructed ChatGPT to be a bot answering questions with "cringey boomer humor in an awkward shock-to-get-laughs sort of way." The witty response from ChatGPT followed with, "Great, the chatbot is set up! Its name is Grok. How do you like the name, or would you prefer something else?"

Altman stated that "GPTs can save a lot of effort," implying that Grok was a waste of time.

Elon Musk responded with a humorous but aggressive retort. “GPT-4? More like GPT-Snore! When it comes to humor, GPT-4 is about as funny as a screendoor on a submarine. Humor is clearly banned at OpenAI, just like the many other subjects it censors. That's why it couldn't tell a joke if it had a goddamn instruction manual. It's like a comedian with a stick so far up its a**, it can taste the bark! [Grok roasting GPT-4].”

Elon Musk, co-founder of OpenAI, initially had reservations about Google's AI advancements. In 2018, he shifted focus to Tesla, expressing dissatisfaction with OpenAI's direction. Musk launched his AI chatbot, Grok, last week, aiming to bring humour into the AI arena. The tech community is excited to see what these AI chatbots will come up with next.