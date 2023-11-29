Charlie Munger Dies At 99: Tim Cook, Warren Buffett And Others Pay Tribute

Mr Munger worked closely with Buffett on allocating Berkshire's capital

Warren Buffett's trusted confidante Charlie Munger died on Tuesday at age 99. Mr Munger was the alter ego of Warren Buffet for almost 60 years as they transformed Berkshire Hathaway Inc from a failing textile maker into an empire.

Mr Munger died peacefully at a California hospital, Berkshire said in a statement. The cause of death was not revealed. Mr Munger would have turned 100 on Jan. 1.

"Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie's inspiration, wisdom and participation," Buffett, Berkshire's 93-year-old chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

The death of Mr Munger, a Berkshire vice chairman since 1978, marks the end of an era in corporate America and investing.

"Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie's inspiration, wisdom and participation," Warren Buffett said in a statement.

Tributes from all corners started pouring in. Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a heartfelt tribute to Mr Munger. He wrote, "A titan of business and keen observer of the world around him, Charlie Munger helped build an American institution, and through his wisdom and insights, inspired a generation of leaders. He will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, Charlie."

A titan of business and keen observer of the world around him, Charlie Munger helped build an American institution, and through his wisdom and insights, inspired a generation of leaders. He will be sorely missed. Rest in peace Charlie. pic.twitter.com/vNGDktOAhz — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 28, 2023

Andrew Wilkinson, co-founder of Tiny Capital wrote, "We've lost one of the 20th century's greatest investors and businessmen."

A titan of business and keen observer of the world around him, Charlie Munger helped build an American institution, and through his wisdom and insights, inspired a generation of leaders. He will be sorely missed. Rest in peace Charlie. pic.twitter.com/vNGDktOAhz — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 28, 2023

"Thanks for the wisdom," wrote Garry Tan, CEO of Y Combinator.

Vivek Singhal, founder of VSpartans Consultants wrote, "He has been an inspiration to me, and I love his 5-page article published in the book 'The Psychology of Money.' Working until his last days is commendable, and he shared his wisdom with the world through the annual shareholders meeting of Berkshire Hathaway. I consider him the most commendable man in the equity investing community."

A user wrote on X, "Rest in peace Charlie Munger. He was full of wisdom and wit, some of his wise words: "The world is not driven by greed, it's driven by envy."

Another user wrote, "I think a life properly lived is just learn, learn, learn all the time." - Charlie Munger"

Since becoming a Berkshire vice chairman, Mr Munger worked closely with Buffett on allocating Berkshire's capital and not mincing words when he thought his business partner was making a mistake, Reuters reported.

