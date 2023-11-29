Charlie Munger: 5 Points On Warren Buffett's Longtime Business Partner

Charles Thomas Munger was born on January 1, 1924, in Omaha, Nebraska. He was known by his nickname, “Charlie". According to CNN, he served in the US Army during World War II after leaving the University of Michigan in 1943 at the age of 19. Mr Munger attended Harvard Law School after the war and graduated with honours in 1948, before moving to Southern California, where he practised real estate law.

Mr Munger was worth $2.7 billion, according to Forbes. He met Warren Buffett at a dinner party in 1959. He officially joined Berkshire Hathaway as a vice chairman in 1978.

For most of his career, Mr Munger was known as the wise-cracking lieutenant to Mr Buffett. He is credited with helping Mr Buffett build the company into a legendary financial firm known for its canny investments in companies such as Apple and GEICO.

At the time of his death, Mr Munger served on Berkshire's board as well as the boards of newspaper publisher Daily Journal Corp. and retailer Costco, as per Forbes.