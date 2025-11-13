CEO Captures Mamdani, Elizabeth Warren In "Deep Debate" From Office Window

Co-founder and CEO of fintech company Extend posted a surprising scene outside his office window. New York City's mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, "in a deep debate" with US Senator Elizabeth Warren.

In his post, Kushal Byatnal, the Indian-origin entrepreneur, said that Extend's office is "directly across the street" from the campaign headquarters of Mamdani. After the company's stand-up meeting, they found the two Democrats chatting across the street.

"Our office is directly across the street from Mamdani's campaign HQ. We looked over after standup today and surprise, Elizabeth Warren and Mamdani in a deep debate. Team is tempted to put up a sign petitioning for @ExtendHQ to take over doc processing for NYC", he wrote on X.

The post blew up on X and garnered mixed reactions. One user wrote, "Typical indian neighbour behaviour lol", while another joked, "Debating who has to pay for lunch".

Mostly, people wondered what the two were talking about. A user wrote, "Why is he sparring with her? I don't think her policies work for NYC."

Ugandan-born Mamdani – the city's first Muslim mayor-elect and the first of South Asian descent – appealed to a broad spectrum of voters in a city known for its diversity and won four out of five of the city's boroughs. He is the son of Mahmood Mamdani, an India-born Ugandan anthropologist, and award-winning Indian filmmaker Mira Nair.

He is an outsider on the left of his party, a democratic socialist whose digital-savvy campaign inspired young New Yorkers and drove the city's biggest election turnout in a mayoral election in decades.