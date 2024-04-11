Celebrity Doctor Gave Patient Free Botox In Return For Sex At His UK Clinic

Dr Esho is the founder of the Esho Clinic, which also has locations in London, Liverpool and Dubai

A cosmetic doctor in the UK gave free Botox to a patient in return for sex at his clinic, a medical tribunal has found. According to BBC, Dr Tijion Esho, who has a host of celebrity clients, was a regular guest on ITV's This Morning and also appeared on BBC's Morning Live and E4's Body Fixers.

The woman in question, who is said to create adult content on OnlyFans and webcam services, visited Dr Tijion about having cosmetic treatment done on her lips, as per Metro.

The 42-year-old told a Medical Tribunal Practitioners Service (MPTS) hearing that he had an improper emotional relationship with a woman but denied they ever had any physical contact. He also admitted to having exchanged ''inappropriate'' Instagram messages between July 2019 and February 2022 with the woman, named in proceedings as Patient A.

In November 2019, Mr Esho texted, ''Why are you making me bulge lol. Send more, don't be sorry lol.'' Next month, he sent messages like, ''Lol loving the tongue'' and ''Ha free mls [botox millilitres] I'd need the whole booty and more.''

Weeks later he told her: ''My God having you for a night/every night is a dream but if we do it for mls I break the doctor's code and I'd be a dead man x lol.''

After her lip procedure, the patient reportedly texted the doctor: ''No BJs during this time of healing'', to which he replied: ''No, put the c*** down.''

The MTPS panel ruled that he did have a sexual relationship with his patient and administered botox free of charge at his Newcastle-upon-Tyne clinic in 2021. It also ruled that he told her he ''could get away with giving her Botox in exchange for sexual services''.

The panel also found that, at a consultation months earlier, he had stroked her hair and rubbed himself against her after he made inappropriate comments about the shape of her bottom. The panel will reconvene later this month to determine his fitness to continue practising medicine, according to The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, the doctor said he was "disappointed" with the tribunal's decision and stressed that he did not have physical reactions with his patient.

In a statement, he said: "Throughout the hearing and investigation, with which I have cooperated fully, I stressed that I deeply regretted the mistakes which I made in engaging in communications with Patient A, and I admitted to the charges which related to those serious errors of judgement. I am truly sorry for those actions, and apologise to everyone I let down as a result.

"However, I have always been clear that whilst my conduct in communicating with Patient A was wrong, I repeat categorically that it never crossed over into any physical sexual contact. My life's work has been and will remain focused on helping people. I remain dedicated fully to this purpose."

Dr Esho is the founder of the Esho Clinic, which also has locations in London, Liverpool and Dubai and has a host of celebrity clients.