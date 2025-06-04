CCTV Shows Thief's Bizarre Dance Before Robbing Laptops From Australian School

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A thief danced in a school parking lot before stealing $5,000 in equipment on April 23. CCTV footage shows the suspect arriving in a silver Holden Commodore around 1:10 AM. The thief performed a lively dance before breaking into the school and stealing three laptops.

A thief's unusual behaviour has gone viral online after CCTV footage showed him dancing joyfully in a school parking lot before breaking in and stealing $5,000 worth of computer equipment. The incident occurred on April 23 at a school in Sunbury, Victoria, Australia, Sky News reported.

CCTV footage released by the police reveals the thief driving a silver Holden Commodore driving into the car park of a school in Sunbury, Victoria, at about 1.10 am on April 23. The thief's pre-break-in routine included a lively dance, captured on CCTV, showcasing his carefree moves before proceeding to steal from the school. He then climbs onto school property and breaks into a building, stealing three laptops and a projector worth over $5,000.

"Detectives are appealing for public assistance in identifying a thief who was feeling the groove before he stole laptops from a school in Sunbury on 23 April. It's believed a man driving a silver Holden Commodore drove into the car park of a Sunbury school about 1.10 am. After exiting the vehicle, the not-so-smooth operator is captured on CCTV dancing, spinning and jumping while listening to music," Victoria Police joked in a statement on Facebook.

Watch the video here:

Police are now seeking the public's help to identify the suspect involved in the school break-in. The individual is described as a white male in his 30s, with a medium build and long, dark brown hair. He was wearing distinctive clothing, including a red and black hooded jumper, black runners, a red headband, and blue gloves. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.

"Anyone who recognises the man or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au," the police statement added.

Thieves often exhibit unexpected behaviours that can be both baffling and intriguing. Such bizarre behaviours can sometimes aid in identification, as the public's attention is piqued by the unusual nature of the act.