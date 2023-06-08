Watch: Thief's Failed Attempt At Stealing Liquor Leaves Internet In Splits

The CCTV of the liquor store near Perth recorded the moment.

A video from Australia of a failed robbery attempt is going viral on social media. The incident took place on June 6 inside The Bottle-O Beechboro liquor store. The video of the unsuccessful robbery was posted on the store's Facebook page and has left the internet in splits.

The CCTV of the liquor store near Perth recorded the moment in which a thief was apprehended. In the short video, the man moves forward with liquor appearing that he has to pay the bill at the counter. Instead, he is seen rushing towards the front door. Meanwhile, the store employee is engaged in her day-to-day activities. In a few seconds, he realises that the door is locked. On understanding what had happened, he gives the ten-pack of bourbon and cola back to the store employee standing at the counter.

"Does anyone know this guy?" reads the caption of the video. Since being shared, the clip has amassed 23,000 views and 388 likes.

"This is the greatest!! What an epic fail!!" said a user.

"How embarrassing," said another person.

A third person added, "A brave woman at the till...! Good on her...!"

"Someone knows this guy I can't stop laughing," said another user.

"How embarrassing for him, imagine her being like "Sir please put the drinks down, you can't get out until you put them down" and he's like oh s*** ok fine," remarked another person.

However, a section of people expressed concern for the safety of the employee. "Thats NOT a smart thing on the part of the shop assistant. Honey you likely dont get paid enough to lock yourself into a shop (seemingly alone) with a thief. Nothing is worth your safety he is on camera let him go," added a person.

Another user said, "How dangerous, what if he got violent? she put herself in a terrible situation and got lucky."