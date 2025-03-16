CBP Home App: The Digital Tool Ranjani Srinivasan Used To Self-Deport From The US

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian student from Columbia University, used the CBP (Customs and Border Protection) Home app to self-deport from the United States after her student visa was revoked following her participation in pro-Palestine protests.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that her visa was cancelled on March 5, for alleged support of Hamas, which the US designates as a terrorist organisation. On March 11, she used the app to process her departure, with DHS confirming the move through video evidence.

What is the CBP Home App?

The CBP Home app is a mobile application developed by US Customs and Border Protection to provide users with access to many of their services. One of its primary features is the "Intent to Depart" function, which allows individuals who are unlawfully present or whose parole has been revoked to voluntarily notify the federal government of their intention to leave the United States.

Features of CBP Home App

Self Deportation (Intent to Depart): Allows individuals unlawfully present in the US, or those whose parole has been revoked, to voluntarily notify the government of their intent to depart.

Check Border Wait Times: Provides real-time updates on estimated wait times and lane statuses at land ports of entry, available 24/7.

Apply for a Provisional I-94 Entry: Enables travellers to apply and pay for an I-94 form up to seven days before arriving in the US, expediting the entry process.

Request Inspection of Agricultural or Biological Products: Allows travellers arriving at airports to request inspections for biological materials, food items, live animals, or hunting trophies.

Submit Traveller Manifests for Bus Operators: Facilitates the creation and submission of advance traveller manifests in compliance with the advance passenger information systems requirements.

The app is available for free on both Apple's App Store and Google Play.

The introduction of the CBP Home app aligns with the administration's efforts to promote self-deportation as a cost-effective strategy to reduce the number of immigrants without legal status.

What is CBP?

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was created on March 1, 2003, as the country's main border security agency. It combined several agencies that previously handled border security, immigration, and trade enforcement.

With over 60,000 employees, CBP is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the world. Its main job is to protect the US from threats like terrorism while ensuring safe and legal travel and trade.