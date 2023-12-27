Caught On Camera: US Firefighters Rescue Driver From Dangling Truck

The driver was rushed to a hospital but was back with his family for the holidays.

Firefighters in Florida, US, on Saturday rescued a truck driver who was caught in wreckage and left dangling from an overpass over a busy highway. The dramatic rescue was caught on camera, a video of which was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Palm Beach County (PBC) Fire Rescue. According to The Independent, the 18-wheeler truck went over the side of the overpass in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, following a heavy rainfall. The driver was rushed to a hospital but was back with his family for the holidays.

Amazing video of rescue of trapped 18 wheeler driver, left hanging off the overhang from earlier today," PBC Fire Rescue wrote while sharing the dramatic rescue video.

Take a look below:

Amazing video of rescue of trapped 18 wheeler driver, left hanging off the overhang from earlier today. Full Story on other sites. #AllHazardsAllTheTimepic.twitter.com/ckPWzHNf6h — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) December 24, 2023

In the video, the rescuers can be seen first securing the rig, before using a ladder to reach the truck driver. He was harnessed and carried to safety. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said that the man is "very lucky to be alive". They confirmed that he has since been released from the hospital, as per the outlet.

On X, the video has garnered more than 66,000 views and several comments and likes. Users praised the firefighters and thanked them for a job well done.

"You are Angels!!! I have no doubt this survivor and his loved ones would agree. Thanks once again for the gift of life you deliver year-round," wrote one user. "Well done," commented another.

Also Read | Video Of Pilot's Incredible View Of Cloud-Covered Night Sky Goes Viral

Meanwhile, another such video of a dramatic video went viral online last month. The clip captured the dramatic rescue of a man stuck on a burning skyscraper in the United Kingdom. It showed a large fire at a construction site - with the man trapped on a roof surrounded by flames and thick black smoke. A metal cage was carefully lowered, allowing him to clamber in and be hoisted to safety.

The clip was snapped in Reading city centre before the stranded man was luckily bundled into a cage and pulled to safety. The video showed the heart-stopping moment the fire seemingly grows, inching closer and closer to the man.