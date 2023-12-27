Video Of Pilot's Incredible View Of Cloud-Covered Night Sky Goes Viral

The video was posted by a pilot on Instagram.

A mesmerising view of night sky as a plane descends for landing has gone viral on social media. According to Newsweek, the landing took place in Turkey and the clip was originally posted by pilot Bedrettin Sagdic on Instagram. It was then widely circulated on X and other social media platforms and amassed millions of views. The video captures landing on the runway of Istanbul Airport, the pilot told the outlet. Mr Sagdic worked in air traffic control for 16 years before becoming a pilot.

The clip begins with an exhilarating view of a bed of clouds under the plane in the night sky. It continues to speed ahead causing some clouds to cover it.

Pilot's view from the cockpit while landing at night pic.twitter.com/nXVG5TSt6R — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) December 27, 2023

The plane then takes a sharp left turn with a few flashes seen across the screen before finally landing on the runway at Istanbul Airport, as per Newsweek.

The post was shared on X with a simple caption, "Pilot's view from the cockpit while landing at night."

Users were blown away by the view and posted a barrage of comments on the video.

"That's an intense 32 seconds," commented one user. "Incredible how you can see through the thin layer of the clouds," said another X user.

"I always thought that the landing was mostly instrumentation and less visual. Meaning the alignment and where to turn etc is primarily coming from a device rather than the visual from the runway, so they can also land during foggy weather or to prevent mistakes like landing in the taxiway. I don't know much though so this is a surprise to me," a Reddit user commented on the video.

The viral post comes as the pilot profession was ranked among the "100 Best Jobs" in the 2023 edition of the annual ranking by US News, coming in at 48 this year.