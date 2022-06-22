Caught On Camera: Airplane Catches Fire At US Airport After Landing Gear Collapses

Some flights were delayed due to the fire.

A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport, US. According to CBS News, three people were injured after a Red Air Flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Tuesday evening.

Videos of the dramatic incident were shared on social media. It showed that the aeroplane had been doused with white chemical foam by firefighters. Several videos also showed terrified passengers fleeing the blaze as firefighters got the fire under control.

Plane catches fire after crash landing at Miami International Airport from DR. Sources state there were only minor injuries | #ONLYinDADEpic.twitter.com/AtL9vDYF74 — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) June 21, 2022

#Florida 🇺🇸 | Plane with 126 passengers, from the Dominican Republic, caught fire after landing at #Miami airport. The MD-82 plane, Red Air Flight 203, had landed when the landing gear collapsed and caught fire. 3 people with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/eBok7Xuwhj — The informant (@theinformantofc) June 22, 2022

According to the Independent, the plane was arriving from Santo Domingo at around 5:30pm (local time) when the incident took place. After veering off the runway, the aircraft collided with several objects, including a crane tower and a small building in the area.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said that the airplane was a McDonnell Douglas MD-82, and it will be sending a team of investigators to the incident site. “Fire crews have placed the fire under control and are mitigating fuel spillage,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue separately said.

Following the incident, some flights were delayed. Officials also said that travellers should consult their individual airlines for more information. Further, they informed that the collapse of the front landing gear in the nose of the aircraft appeared to be the cause of the fire.

As per the Independent, Red Air, which is based in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela, has only been conducting flights since late 2021. The company began by flying charter flights between the Dominican Republican and Miami. It also has authorisation for flights to Tampa, Florida; San Jose, Costa Rica; Medellin and Cartagena, Colombia; Panama; and Caracas, Venezuela.