Category 4 Hurricane 'Beryl' Makes Landfall On Caribbean Island

Winds will rapidly increase within the eyewall. (Representational)

Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, slammed into the Caribbean island of Carriacou, which is part of Grenada, on Monday as a powerful Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.

1200 PM AST Jul 1 Position Update: Extremely dangerous #Beryl is producing catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge in the southern Windward Islands. For the latest information visit https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJpic.twitter.com/xgMxdNrd5W — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 1, 2024

"The eye of #Beryl has made landfall on Carriacou Island," the NHC wrote on X, warning residents in a separate bulletin of "life-threatening conditions" and that "winds will rapidly increase within the eyewall."

