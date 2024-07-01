Category 4 Hurricane 'Beryl' Makes Landfall On Caribbean Island

"The eye of #Beryl has made landfall on Carriacou Island," the National Hurrican Centre wrote on X

Winds will rapidly increase within the eyewall. (Representational)

Bridgetown, Barbados:

Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, slammed into the Caribbean island of Carriacou, which is part of Grenada, on Monday as a powerful Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.

"The eye of #Beryl has made landfall on Carriacou Island," the NHC wrote on X, warning residents in a separate bulletin of "life-threatening conditions" and that "winds will rapidly increase within the eyewall."

