Cat "Hijacks" RyanAir Flight To Germany, Causing 2-Day Delay

A Ryanair flight from Rome to Germany was grounded for two days after a cat was discovered onboard. The meowing stowaway was found just before takeoff, the New York Post reported.

Maintenance workers later removed several panels from the aircraft, revealing an unexpected stowaway- a kitten that had been feasting on a gerbil-hiding in the electrical bay.

Photos capture the black-and-white feline peering out from its hiding spot. However, the cat retreated deeper into the plane's wiring, ultimately leading to the flight's cancellation for safety reasons.

Crew members continued removing panels to track down the elusive tabby, but the feline played a relentless game of hide-and-seek, shifting from one section of the aircraft to another- turning the situation into a high-stakes round of whack-a-meow.

After an extended standoff, the stubborn stowaway finally decided to exit on its own, slipping through an open door, trotting down the stairs, and making a grand runway exit-literally turning it into a catwalk.

As a result of the unexpected feline infiltration, the plane remained grounded for two full days before it was cleared to resume its journey.

While this precaution may seem excessive, sources indicated that the unauthorised cat posed a serious risk at cruising altitude and could have cost the Irish budget airline thousands of dollars in damages.