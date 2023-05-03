Cash App Founder Died After Being Stabbed In The Heart And Lungs, Autopsy Finds

Mr Lee, 43, was stabbed to death on April 4

Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App and chief product officer of MobileCoin was fatally attacked in San Fransisco on April 4. According to an autopsy report from the San Francisco medical examiner's office, the tech executive suffered knife wounds that pierced his heart and lungs, CNN reported.

Mr Lee, 43, was stabbed to death in the Rincon Hill neighbourhood in the predawn hours of April 4.

The autopsy report said that Mr Lee had cocaine, ketamine and alcohol in his system at the time of the stabbing, but the substances were not indicated as a factor in his death.

The team of doctors at San Francisco General Hospital tried for hours to save Lee by closing his wounds, but he was declared dead at 6:49 am on April 4. The doctors tried to close two wounds in Lee's heart and another in his left lung.

Pathologist Dr Ellen G. Moffatt performed an autopsy on April 5 and 6 and ultimately ruled Lee's death a homicide caused by the multiple stab wounds, New York Post reported.

Nima Momeni, 38, an associate of Lee's in the tech industry, has been charged with murder for Lee's death. Momeni was scheduled to be arraigned in a San Francisco courtroom Tuesday afternoon, but his arraignment was rescheduled for May 18, a CNN report said.

The police said that Mr Lee and Mr Momeni knew each other and were in the vehicle shortly before the incident.

Momeni, founder of the Bay Area software company Expand IT, briefly appeared in a San Francisco courtroom on Friday, where a judge postponed his arraignment until April 25. Momeni was ordered held without bail until then, Reuters reported.

San Francisco prosecutors, who called the murder "planned and deliberate" in court papers filed for the hearing, wrote that a close friend of Lee, identified only as "Witness 1", described spending time with the Cash App founder, Momeni and Momeni's younger sister on the day before the murder.

Witness 1 told investigators that on that afternoon Momeni questioned Lee, 43, over whether his sister was "doing drugs or anything inappropriate," according to the documents. The friend said Lee assured him that nothing of the sort had taken place.

Investigators who gained access to Lee's phones following his death discovered a FaceTime call between him and Momeni's sister, who is not identified by name in the court papers.

They also found a text message from the sister reading: "Just wanted to make sure your doing ok Cause I know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you and thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class Love you Selfish pricks."

Witness 1 said it was not clear to him whether Lee had engaged in an intimate relationship with Momeni's sister, who is married but whose relationship with her husband was described as "in jeopardy."

The sister and her husband both attended Momeni's court hearing on Friday.

Surveillance camera footage shows Momeni arriving at his sister's apartment at 8:31 p.m. on April 3, the court documents said, followed by Lee roughly four hours later. The cameras captured both men leaving the apartment some 30 minutes before the murder.

The two men are seen in camera footage driving to a remote area where prosecutors believe that the stabbing took place.

Block Inc-owned (SQ.N) Cash App allows users to transfer money through a mobile application, which the company touts as an alternative to traditional banking services.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)