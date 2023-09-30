Case Against Imran Khan's Lawyer After Fistfight During Live TV Debate

The video showed the two having a heated argument in which both resorted to using abusive language

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senator Afnan Ullah Khan got an FIR filed against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan's lawyer, Sher Afzal Khan, for allegedly assaulting him on a live media show, Dawn News reported on Saturday.

The Pakistan-based news daily reported that the FIR was registered at the Aabpara police station on Friday under relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Dawn News reported that the PML-N senator stated in the FIR, "During the heated debate, Sher Afzal Marwat suddenly attacked me and tried to hit me and also threatened that I will face the consequences and he will not spare me and gave life threats."

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan were recently involved in a fight on a television channel, Geo News reported.

The incident was confirmed by both the leaders and has been shared by the senator on microblogging website X - formerly known as Twitter.

The video showed the two having a heated argument in which both resorted to using abusive language. Marwat then suddenly attacked the senator. At first, both pushed each other. They eventually resorted to slaps and started punching each other.

Finally, the TV show's crew intervened and separated the politicians.

Taking to X, Afnan Ullah said Mr Marwat attacked him, adding that he does not believe in violence but is a "soldier of Nawaz Sharif".

"The beating that I gave to Marwat is an important lesson for all PTI and especially Imran Khan. They will not be able to show their face to anyone and will be forced to wear big dark sunglasses," the senator said, as per Geo News.

Sher Ali Khan Marwat in a post said the TV show host was "spreading misinformation" about the "unpleasant incident".

"He is spreading rumours that my opponent was a superman. He is not telling the reality which is that Afnan Ullah ran away from the studio and took shelter in a nearby room, which I came to know after watching his programme today," Mr Marwat said.

He added that he plans to "initiate a defamation case and criminal complaint" against the senator.

This was not the first time that such an incident had taken place on a live television show.

In 2021, former PPP lawmaker Abdul Qadir Mandokhel and then-PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan, who has now joined the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), got into a fight during a live show.

In a viral video of the incident, the two could be seen getting into a heated verbal exchange on a television show.

In a verbal duel during the show, Abdul Qadir Mandokhel accused Ashiq Awan of indulging in corruption.

