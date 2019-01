There was opposition on the project of bringing the two companies together: Carlos Ghosn

Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Renault and Nissan, said on Thursday that internal opposition to greater integration of the two car giants was behind his arrest in Japan.

"There was opposition and anxiety on the project of bringing the two companies together," Ghosn told AFP and a French daily from his Tokyo detention centre where he is fighting charges of financial misconduct.