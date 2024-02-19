Nothing CEO Asks Elon Musk To Change Name To 'Elon Bhai' Amid Tesla Buzz

Nothing Phone (2a) will make its debut in India on March 5

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has changed his username on social media platform X - earlier known as Twitter - to 'Carl Bhai' after a hilarious exchange with an Indian man.

The X user, Raman, commented on Nothing India's social media handle about them hiring Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for their campaign. "Why is a brand ambassador needed?" he said. This caught the attention of Pei, who said, "We want to sell more phones bhai".

Hours after changing his username, Carl Pei also asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk to change his username to 'Elon Bhai' amid reports of a Tesla factory coming up in India.

"@elonmusk did you really think you could build a Tesla factory in India without changing your username to Elon Bhai?," he wrote.

Nothing Phone (2a) will make its debut in India and other global markets on March 5. Reports say the company has roped in actor Ranveer Singh for their advertisement campaign.

The company also added 'Bhai' to their other accounts on X. The company changed Nothing India to 'Nothing India Bhai' and CMF by Nothing to 'CMF Bhai Nothing'.

News agency Bloomberg had reported last year in December, citing sources, that India is closing in on an agreement with Tesla that would allow the company to ship its electric cars to the country from 2024, and set up a factory within two years.

The Centre had told Parliament on December 13 that it is not considering cutting taxes on imported electric vehicles. This was significant because Tesla had put its plans of selling its cars in India on hold in 2022, partly because it could not secure lower import taxes