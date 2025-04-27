"Car-Ramming Attack": Canada PM Mark Carney On Deadly Vancouver Incident

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday described the incident in Vancouver that killed nine people at a Filipino street festival as a "car-ramming attack," adding that more than 20 people were injured.

Police have ruled out terrorism as a motive and Carney, speaking a day before a national election, said that while the investigation is ongoing there is no indication of an "active threat to Canadians," following the attack perpetrated a male driver, who has been arrested.

