"Car-Ramming Attack": Canada PM Mark Carney On Deadly Vancouver Incident

Mark Carney, speaking a day before a national election, said that while the investigation is ongoing there is no indication of an "active threat to Canadians," following the attack perpetrated a male driver, who has been arrested.

Read Time: 1 min
"Car-Ramming Attack": Canada PM Mark Carney On Deadly Vancouver Incident
Police have ruled out terrorism as a motive
Montreal:

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday described the incident in Vancouver that killed nine people at a Filipino street festival as a "car-ramming attack," adding that more than 20 people were injured.

Police have ruled out terrorism as a motive and Carney, speaking a day before a national election, said that while the investigation is ongoing there is no indication of an "active threat to Canadians," following the attack perpetrated a male driver, who has been arrested.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

