Car Crashes Into Downing Street Gates, 1 Arrested: Police

Armed police arrested a man after a car crashed into Downing Street. (Representational)

Armed police arrested a man after a car crashed into the gates of the UK prime minister's Downing Street residence in central London on Thursday, Scotland Yard said.

"At around 16:20 (15:20 GMT) a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving," police said in a statement.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The main road running past Downing Street has been closed by police.

Further investigation is underway.

