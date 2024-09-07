'Russian Spy' Beluga Whale Had Multiple Bullet Wounds: Animal Rights Group

The white beluga whale first appeared off the coast in the Finnmark region of Norway in 2019

The beluga whale, found dead in a bay on the southwestern coast of Norway, was killed by gunfire and had "multiple bullet wounds," animal rights groups have said. It rose to fame in the European country after the unusual harness on it sparked speculations that it was trained as a spy by Russia. The whale was found dead on August 31.



Organisations like NOAH and One Whale said a complaint was filed with the Norwegian police seeking a "criminal investigation."



The white beluga whale first appeared off the coast in the Finnmark region of Norway in 2019. It was given the nickname 'Hvaldimir', combining a pun on the Norwegian word for whale -- hval -- and its purported ties to Russia, AFP reported.



On Monday, the carcass of Hvaldimir was taken to a local branch of the Norwegian Veterinary Institute for autopsy. Reports are expected in three weeks, a spokesperson said.



After witnessing Hvaldimir's body, Regina Crosby Haug, the head of One Whale, said that it had "multiple bullet wounds around his body". The organisation was established to track the beluga, which over the years has become a celebrity in the country.



In a statement, NOAH director Siri Martinsen said that injuries on Hvaldimir's body were "alarming and of a nature that cannot rule out a criminal act — it is shocking".



The beluga whale was estimated to be around 15 to 20 years old, reports said. Usually, a beluga whale can survive anywhere between 40 and 60 years.



After finding Hvaldimir back in 2019, the marine biologists in Norway removed the man-made harness, which had a mount suited for an action camera as well as the world's 'Equipment St. Petersburg' printed on plastic clasps in English.



The Norwegian officials claimed the beluga whale might have escaped an enclosure. Further, it said it could have been trained by the Russian Navy as Hvaldimir appeared to be accustomed to humans.



Moscow has not reacted to these speculations.



Marine Mind, another organisation, which was tracking Hvaldimir's movements, said the beluga whale's body was found floating in the water at around 2:30 PM (local time) on August 31.