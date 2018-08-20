Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Run For Re-Election In 2019

In mid-July, Trudeau reshuffled his government, setting the stage ahead of the legislative elections due to take place on October 21, 2019.

World | | Updated: August 20, 2018 13:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Run For Re-Election In 2019

Justin Trudeau has promised to reduce economic gaps and to uplift indigenous population.

Montreal, Canada: 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sunday he will run for re-election in 2019 legislative polls.

The Liberal Party leader was officially nominated by his party in the central Montreal district of Papineau, a centrist stronghold he has represented since 2008. He was re-elected in 2011 and 2015.

He spoke of his "deep conviction that despite the politics of fear and division, staying positive, pulling people together, looking for ways to emphasize our common ground, our shared values among our differences, is the only way to build a stronger country, a stronger world."

Trudeau also promised to reduce the gap between rich and poor, and to lift up indigenous populations.

In mid-July, Trudeau reshuffled his government, setting the stage ahead of the legislative elections due to take place on October 21, 2019, amid tensions on global trade and the rise of populism.

The move appeared designed to give the Liberals a lift at a time when polls show their Conservative Party opponents are hard on their heels.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Canadian PM Justin Trudeauelection in 2019 legislative polls.Trudeau will run in re election

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kerala FloodsAsian Games 2018Nirav ModiNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusAmazon Offers2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Flipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonRajiv Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................