Canadian Official Counters Trump's 51st State Proposal: "How About We Buy..."

After Donald Trump proposed to make Canada the 51st US state, a senior Canadian official countered the president-elect's proposal and offered to purchase two American states instead. In recent weeks, Mr Trump has repeatedly needled Canada about it becoming the 51st US state. He has also threatened to use "economic force" to absorb Canada into the US. On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford reacted to Mr Trump's proposal. At a press conference, he was asked if he thought Mr Trump was serious about the US taking control of Canada. To this, Mr Ford said, "To the president, I'll make him a counteroffer. How about if we buy Alaska? And we'll throw in Minnesota and Minneapolis at the same time?"

"You know, it's not realistic. I know he likes making these comments and he likes joking around - I take that seriously," the premier continued. "He may be joking, but under my watch, that will never, ever happen," Mr Ford added.

Notably, Mr Trump first brought up the possibility of taking over Canada with Justin Trudeau before his resignation announcement. This week, he reignited the issue with a post on Truth Social as Mr Trudeau announced that he is stepping down.

"Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned. If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be," the US president-elect posted on Truth Social.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, a day after Congress certified his election victory, Mr Trump also threatened to use "economic force" to absorb Canada into the US. "You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security," he said. "Canada and the United States, that would really be something," Mr Trump added.

When asked if he would use military force to bring Canada to heel, the incoming president said, "No, economic force". Promising to "turn the economy around very quickly," Mr Trump said, "We're approaching the dawn of America's golden age."

In a separate post, Mr Trump also shared a map showing Canada as part of the United States. "Oh, Canada!" he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hit back at Donald Trump's threat to use "economic force" to absorb Canada into the US saying there isn't "a snowball's chance in hell" to join the two.