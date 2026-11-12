Canadian Nurse Offers Sex To Patient During Appointment At Her Home

A Canadian nurse allegedly offered to have sex with a patient during an appointment, claiming it would benefit his health. After receiving contact details from a pharmacist, the patient reached out to Lori Chern, a nurse practitioner in British Columbia. Chern instructed him to come to her home for the assessment, after which she was expected to complete the necessary medical forms for the RCMP assessment.

After the patient reached her home, Chern sat right next to him while taking his blood pressure before making "remarks that appeared flirty".

"After taking the reading, the respondent complimented the complainant on their physique as well as heart rate and blood pressure, saying they seemed to have the health of an 18-year-old and making other gestures," the complaint stated.

Bringing up the subject of sex, the nurse allegedly told the patient that "sex was very important for a man to regulate himself and be in good health". She then offered to have sex with him.

"After asking about the complainant's sex life, the respondent commented how sex was very important for a man to regulate himself and be in good health and then proceeded to offer to have sex with the complainant," it added.

Even after the man refused the advances, Chern is believed to have told him that he was free to contact her outside of work for sex if he changed his mind. The man further alleged the nurse failed to complete the necessary medical documentation.

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The BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) inquiry committee considered the complaint and determined that it established a prima facie (on its face) case that Chern committed sexual misconduct as defined in the Health Professions and Occupations Act.

"The Investigation Committee is expected to make a provisional assessment of the facts, and in doing so should limit its assessment of the complaint to whether it is manifestly unfounded or manifestly exaggerated, and whether it raises a significant risk of harm," the BCCNM said.

While the investigation is ongoing, the nurse has been limited to practising her work at hospitals. According to her LinkedIn profile, Chern's medical practice focuses on the health and wellness of men over 40.