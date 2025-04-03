Canada Retaliates To Trump Tariffs With 25% Levy On Some US Auto Imports

Canada said it would impose a 25 percent tariff on some autos imported from the United States, retaliating against President Donald Trump's levies that came into affect on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced "25 percent tariffs on all vehicles imported from the United States that are not compliant with CUSMA," using the Canadian acronym for an existing North America free trade agreement.

Carney did not immediately offer detail on how many vehicles could be impacted by Canada's retaliation, but called his response "focused and calibrated."

