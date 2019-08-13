Canada Teen Murder Suspects Died In 'Suicides By Gunfire': Police

The pair were wanted over the murders of a man, his girlfriend and a professor (Reuters)

Autopsies confirmed that two bodies discovered in the Canadian wilds were those of teen murder suspects who apparently took their own lives, police said Monday.

"The two died in what appears to be suicides by gunfire," federal police said in a statement.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, wanted over the murders of an Australian man and his American girlfriend, as well as of a Canadian university professor, had led police on a cross-country manhunt.

Initially, the pair were reported missing themselves after their car was found torched in British Columbia province, but police then discovered the third body, and the teens were named as formal suspects.

Their remains were found in dense brush in the central province of Manitoba about eight kilometers (five miles) from a burned-out stolen vehicle belonging to one of the victims, discovered on July 22.

It is unclear when exactly the pair died.

However, police said there are "strong indications" that they had been alive for a few days since last being seen near the town of Gillam, Manitoba -- which had sparked a massive police search of the area.

Police are conducting a forensic analysis of two firearms located with the teens in order to confirm that they were used in the British Columbia murders.

