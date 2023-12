Shots Fired At Home Of Lakshmi Narayan Temple President's Son In Canada

The Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey received threats recently, cops said. (File)

Shots were at the residence of an Indian-origin man in Canada's Surrey. Following this, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has been investigating the incident.

The firing happened on Wednesday (December 27) in the early morning at the residence of the son of Satish Kumar, the president of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, in Surrey. According to the police, no one was injured during the incident.

According to the Constable Parmbir Kahlon, Media Relations Officer for Surrey Police, the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes.

"On December 27, 2023 at approximately 8:03 am, Surrey RCMP responded a to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 14900 block of 80 Avenue. No one was injured during the incident, but the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes. Police remained in the area, examining the scene, speaking with witnesses and canvassing the neighbourhood for CCTV footage. The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has conduct of the investigation. Officers are still working to determine the motive of this incident. Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP," the Surrey Police said in its press release.

Reportedly, the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has conducted the investigation, and the officers are working to determine the motive of this incident, adding that the identities of the perpetrators are not known yet.

The Surrey Police have not confirmed any link of the attack to recent threats received by the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey.

Earlier in November, India-origin Canadian member of Parliament Chandra Arya shared a purported video of Pro Khalistani supporters in Surrey claiming they want to create trouble at the Hindu Lakshmi Narayan Mandir there.

He wrote, "Last week, Khalistan supporters verbally abused a Sikh family outside a Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, BC, according to some reports. Now it appears the same Khalistan group wants to create trouble at the Hindu Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey."

Underscoring that Hindu temples have remained targets for attacks over the past years, Arya noted by saying, "Hindu temples have been attacked many times during the last couple of years. Hate crimes are being committed against Hindu-Canadians."

Moreover, a Hindu temple was vandalised in Canada by extremist elements with Khalistan referendum posters in August this year. In April this year, BAPS Swaminarayan temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor, in Canada's Ontario.

Meanwhile, in February, the Ram Mandir in Canada's Mississauga was vandalised with anti-India graffiti. In January, a Hindu temple in Brampton was defaced with anti-India graffiti, triggering outrage among the Indian community.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)