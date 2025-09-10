Canada has Rejected 80% Of Indian Student Visas In 2025 So Far

Canada, long considered a preferred hub for international education, especially among Indians, has imposed its most restrictive visa regime in a decade. This has altered global student mobility. According to data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), nearly 80% of Indian student visa applications were rejected in 2025.

Indian students comprise around 40% of Canada's international students. Four out of five Indian applicants received refusals in the second quarter of 2025, education outlet The PIE News reported, citing figures from BorderPass.

As per data from the Canadian government, 1.88 lakh Indian students were admitted in 2024. This number was more than double two years ago.

While Ottawa hasn't shared a country-wise breakdown, The PIE News reported that the high rejection rate is affecting students across Asia, Africa and beyond, showing how Canada is changing its approach to international education.

For decades, North America was the default choice for many students drawn by safety, opportunity and world-class institutions. But recent figures point to a major shift. Canada's share of preference among Indian students has fallen from 18% in 2022 to just 9% in 2024. At the same time, Germany has overtaken it as the top choice, now preferred by 31%.

Ottawa's decision to tighten visa approvals is closely tied to domestic challenges, including housing shortages, strained infrastructure and political calls to prioritise local talent. "It's clear that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is applying far greater scrutiny to new applications," Jonathan Sherman, vice president of sales and partnerships at BorderPass, told The PIE, describing the change as a "fundamental shift" in government processing.

Additional barriers are also in place. According to VnExpress, Canada has doubled the minimum financial proof required for students to CA$20,635 (about Rs 13.13 lakh), while work regulations for international students have become stricter. The government plans to issue 4.37 lakh study permits in 2025, which is nearly 10% fewer than 2024, VnExpress reported.

Germany Sees Rise In International Enrolments

Germany is seeing a rise in international enrolments. With its strong economy, publicly funded universities and expanding English-language programmes, it is reportedly becoming a prime destination for Indian students. According to the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, the number of Indian students has more than doubled over the past five years, rising to nearly 60,000 in 2025 from 49,500 in 2023.

Indian students are now choosing countries that offer affordable, quality education with good career prospects. Traditional destinations like the US, UK and Canada face growing domestic pressures, giving alternatives such as Germany an advantage.