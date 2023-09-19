Live Updates: Canada Expels Indian Diplomat Over Khalistani Terrorist's Murder

Canada PM Justin Trudeau said his government had "credible allegations"

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said that his government had "credible allegations" linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whom India had declared a wanted terrorist. Nijjar was killed on June 18 in Surrey.

"The involvement of any foreign government in the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," Mr Trudeau told an emergency session of the parliamentary opposition.

He also called "in the strongest possible terms" on the Indian government to cooperate in clearing up the matter.

Canada Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie said that they have expelled a senior Indian diplomat from Canada. She said the expelled Indian is the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India's foreign intelligence agency, in Canada.

The relations between Canada and India have soured over the unsolved killing of Nijjar, and Indian unhappiness over how Ottawa has handled right-wing Sikh separatists.

Here are the LIVE updates on Canada's action against India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Sep 19, 2023 08:37 (IST) India Responds To Trudeau's Charge On Khalistani Terrorist Killing

The Indian government "completely rejected" the Canadian PM's allegations and said their political figures openly expressing sympathy for "such elements" remains a matter of deep concern. "Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said a foreign ministry statement.