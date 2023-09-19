Video: Canadian Envoy Avoids Media After Tense Meeting With New Delhi

Cameron Mackay was seen grimly striding to his car, brushing away mics and avoiding media

India expelled an unnamed Canadian diplomat today in a reciprocal move after Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat following Justin Trudeau's allegation of India's role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

Canadian High Commissioner to India, Cameron MacKay, was summoned by New Delhi and he was seen leaving the foreign ministry offices after the tense meeting in a video.

In the video, Mr Mackay was seen grimly striding to his car, brushing away mics and avoiding the media.

"The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days. The decision reflects the Government of India's growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities."

This morning, India rejected as "absurd and motivated" the Canadian Prime Minister's charge.

"We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister," the government said.

"Allegations of the Indian government's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated. Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister and were completely rejected," it said.

The statement said India is a democratic polity with a strong commitment to the rule of law.

"Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern," the foreign ministry said.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly had on Monday said an Indian diplomat in Canada had been expelled over the allegations. "We see this possible breach of sovereignty as completely unacceptable, and so, that is also why we're coming (out) with this information (of the expulsion of the Indian diplomat) today," Ms Joly told reporters.