When Can Canadians Expect To Know The 2025 Election Results?

The Canadian federal election is scheduled for Monday, April 28. The country's electorate will vote to elect members of the House of Commons. The results will determine the next government and Prime Minister.

The polls come after Prime Minister Mark Carney requested the Governor General to dissolve Parliament on March 23.

Election Day And Voting Process

On election day, polls will open across Canada at 9 am local time and close at 9:30 pm (6:30 pm IST and 7:00 am IST the next day, respectively).

Given Canada's six time zones, results will begin to trickle in shortly after polls close in the Atlantic provinces. The final results will be reported as polling stations close in the Pacific time zone.

Approximately 28 million Canadians are registered to vote across 343 ridings, an increase from 338 in the 2021 election.

Counting And Reporting Results

Ballots cast at the polls on election day are counted at the location where voting took place. Counting begins immediately after polls close. Elections Canada says that the doors of the polling station are locked during the counting process.

While preliminary results may be available shortly after polls close, official results are typically confirmed within a few days. This timeline allows for the completion of all counting processes, including those for advance polls and mail-in ballots, which may take longer to process.

Advance Voting And Voter Turnout

In the lead-up to election day, advance polls were held from April 18 to April 21. A record 7.3 million Canadians participated in advance voting - a 25 per cent increase from the 5.8 million voters who voted early in the 2021 general election.

Canadians can stay informed through Elections Canada's official website and NDTV for the latest updates on the election results.